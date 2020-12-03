Special voters must submit affidavit for voting at booths

Thiruvananthapuram: Special voters, who test COVID-positive after 3pm on the eve of the local body polls or are in quarantine, need to mandatorily submit an affidavit to directly arrive at the polling booth for voting. The State Election Commission has issued instructions to all district poll officers in this regard.

The District Medical Officer or designated health officer has to attest whether the individual is COVID-positive or in quarantine. And this should be informed to the polling officer at the booth via the returning officer.

Such voters should arrive in the PPE kit before 6pm, when the voting concludes. However, they would be allowed to vote only after all the people in the queue register their votes.

There is no basis for apprehensions that people arriving in PPE kit may indulge in fraudulent votes, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said.

These voters should remove the face shield for identification if the polling agents ask them to do so. The polling officers and polling agents will also be wearing PPE kits during this time, Bhaskaran clarified.

The Commission deduces that the number of such voters arriving at the booths would be relatively less as the COVID-positive and quarantined individuals would be making the postal votes till the previous day.

Paid holiday for election



The Labour Commissioner has ordered that the employees in the private sector should also be given paid holiday on the voting day. All the staff of private, commercial, industrial and business firms should be given a holiday.



There should not be any pay cut over the holiday. This is applicable to all private establishments, including IT and plantation sectors.