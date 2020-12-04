Kottayam native wins Rs 24 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A Keralite has won the first prize of 1.2 crore Dirham (approximately Rs 24.13 crore) in the Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Kottayam native George Jacob hit the jackpot on Thursday. The lucky ticket number is 069402.

George, who has been residing in the UAE for the last 20 years, is a manager at the Dubai Omega Medicals.

"I have been buying the Big Ticket for the past two years, either by myself or with friends. But I won the prize for the ticket I had purchased alone. This win is the result of the prayers by my family members and friends.

“Even though I am a crorepati now, I will not leave the UAE,” George added.

He said he would discuss with his family on how to spend the prize money. However, George added, “As I grew up facing several hardships, I would keep aside a share of the prize money for charity works.”

His wife Biji is a nurse at the Rashid Hospital. The couple, along with their children Daliya and Danny George, live in Dubai.

Three more Keralites have won other prizes in the latest Big Ticket draw.