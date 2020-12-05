{{head.currentUpdate}}

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan tests positive for COVID-19

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan
Chalakudy MP and senior Congress leader Benny Behanan has tested positive for coronavirus.

He will undergo quarantine for the next two weeks.

Behanan, a former UDF convener, has urged all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to take all precautionary measures.

Several top political leaders in Kerala, including four ministers, have tested positive for coronavirus in the past few months.

Power Minister M M Mani, Finance Minister Thomas Issac, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar have recovered and resumed their duties.

Among Congress ranks, veteran leader A K Antony and his wife Elizabeth – both settled in New Delhi -- tested positive recently and have recovered after being admitted to the AIIMS in the capital city.

Several other leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his predecessor Oommen Chandy had to go into isolation after they came into contact with COVID patients.

Kerala on Friday recorded 5,718 new COVID cases. As on Friday, the state's active caseload was 61,401. A total of 5,61,874 people have recovered in the state.

The state's official death tally stands at 2,358.

