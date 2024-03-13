Thiruvananthapuram: Ramesh Chennithala has been appointed as the new chairman of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee on Thursday.



The decision follows the candidacy of the current chairman, K Muraleedharan, in Thrissur, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement was made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Furthermore, TN Prathapan has been named as the new KPCC working president. Initially considered for the Thrissur seat, Prathapan stepped aside as K Muraleedharan entered the race after his sister, Padmaja, joined the BJP recently.