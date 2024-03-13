Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Ramesh Chennithala appointed KPCC campaign committee chairman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2024 09:33 PM IST
Ramesh Chennithala
Ramesh Chennithala. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Ramesh Chennithala has been appointed as the new chairman of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee on Thursday.

The decision follows the candidacy of the current chairman, K Muraleedharan, in Thrissur, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement was made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Furthermore, TN Prathapan has been named as the new KPCC working president. Initially considered for the Thrissur seat, Prathapan stepped aside as K Muraleedharan entered the race after his sister, Padmaja, joined the BJP recently.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE