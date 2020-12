Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 2,418

Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 2,418. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Kolamma (80) from Koithukonnam

Kollam

Gopakumar (49) from Perumannur

Gopan (55) Thirumullavaram

Alappuzha

Maniyan (74) from Pullinkunnu

Soopy (49) from Kalooppalam

Gourikutty (71) from Avalukkunnu

Mangalanandan (67) from Vadakkal

Kottayam

Abdul Samad (65) from Meenachil

Ernakulam

Bhavani Raveendran (62) from Piravom

K G Nobert (80) from Thoppumpadi

Rajan (74) from Thiruvalloor

Thrissur

Fathima Bivi (77) from Guruvayoor

Kuttan (72) from Parappookkara

Fathima (88) from Pavaratty

Malappuram

Muhammed (82) from Thazhekkode

Kunjikannan (63) from A R Nagar

Marakkar (83) from Akkaparambu

Kozhikode

Gopalan (71) from Muchukunnu

Bichikoya (68) from Farook College

Mani (65) from Kuthiravattom

Shantha (82) from West Hill

Janaki (59) from Peruvannamoozhi

Asees (62) from Vadakara

Kannur

Pavithran (60) from Taliparamba

C K Ayisha (68) from Kadachira

Abdul Khadir (77) from Kannur

Kasaragod

Kannan (68) from Thekkil

Nafeesa (72) from Ceramic Road

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.