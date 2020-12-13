Pay revision commission to submit interim report soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The 11th State Pay Revision Commission is expected to submit its recommendations to the state government by the end of this month. An interim report will be submitted first.

The commission is tasked with recommending wage revision for state government employees, teachers, and pensioners.

In the interim report, the commission will make recommendations only on the revision of pay for employees and pensioners. The commission will make recommendations on other benefits and the changes to be made at the bureaucratic level only in the final report. The commission had written to the Finance Department seeking tenure extension by six months. The original tenure is till December 31.

The report is expected before the Assembly election notification expected in March. A ministerial subcommittee should be tasked with studying the report once it is submitted. It is expected that the state government will finally approve the recommendations in February.

The service organisations of government employees had asked the commission to recommend that the lowest basic be made Rs 28000-30,000. Now, it is Rs 16,500.

Manorama had earlier reported that the commission’s recommendations will take into account the severe financial crisis the state is going through. The Finance Secretary had made a presentation before the commission in this regard and mentioned that the exchequer was in bad shape.

The commission will take into account the inputs of the Finance Secretary but the COVID slump will not affect the recommendations, Manorama had reported. The commission will assess the financial situation in the past five years and examine the projections in the coming five years too. The task of the commission will be to recommend a fairy hike without imposing an unwieldy burden on the government.

The commission was constituted in November 2019. Former Shipping Secretary K Mohandas is the chairman of the commission and MK Sukumaran Nair and Ashok Mamman Cherian are the members.