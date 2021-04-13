COVID-19 curbs are back in Kerala | Here are the guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala government has re-imposed several restrictions from Monday amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, authorities have appealed to the public to postpone public events if possible. Meetings and other events, if not indispensable, should be postponed by three weeks.

Other guidelines:

• Public events should be limited to two hours.

• Not more than 200 people will be allowed to participate in functions. Only 100 people allowed for indoor events.

• To let more people participate in events, RT-PCR and RT-LAMP* test reports, taken within the last 72 hours, are needed.

• The above restrictions and conditions would be applicable to weddings, sports-arts-cultural events, and festivals.

• No feasts at public functions. Parcelled meals can be distributed instead.

• Shops and restaurants to down shutters by 9pm.

• Restaurants should operate at only 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

• Hotels and restaurants should have facilities to provide food parcels or home delivery.

• Ban on mega shopping festivals.

• All those who are coming from other states should register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

• Checks will be held to prevent crowding on buses and trains.

• The police and sectoral magistrates should monitor places where people assemble in large numbers.

• More doctors will be included in the tele-doctor service, e-Sanjeevani.

• Civil Supplies, horticorp, poultry corporation, Matsyafed, and MILMA should develop an integrated online system for home delivery of items.

(*RT-LAMP is a superior lab technique now available in India. RT-LAMP denotes Reverse Transcriptase Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification.)

