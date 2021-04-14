Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been cured of COVID-19 nearly a week after he tested positive for it.

He was discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where he was admitted on April 8.

He left the hospital at 3 PM, the hospital authorities said.

Pinarayi had received the first jab of the COVID-19 a few days before he fell sick, though he didn't exhibit its symptoms.

A fortnight ago Pinarayi's daughter Veena too had contracted COVID-19. She was seen voting in a PPE on April 6 during the Legislative Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has been shifted out of the ICU of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where he was admitted last weekend after he too was found positive for COVID-19.