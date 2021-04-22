Kerala's grim COVID picture: 217 deaths in 10 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has recorded 217 COVID-19-related deaths in 10 days, even as official statistics pegged the total number of casualties so far at 5,000.

Adding to the grim picture, the number of patients in ventilator support crossed 300 for the first time. As many as 999 patients are in intensive care units in hospitals across the state.

Official figures revealed 363 COVID-related deaths this month alone. The figure has excluded the deaths of COVID patients with grievous co-morbidities and those who succumbed after testing negative. Health experts said if those deaths, too, were added, the cumulative number of casualties will increase manifold over the official statistics.

The second wave of the pandemic has increased the number of patients with critical health conditions. The mortality rate in Kerala with better healthcare facilities, however, is lower compared with other states.

Despite Kerala’s better healthcare, experts warned of possible higher rate of infection and mortality among the elderly and co-morbid persons if the situation further deteriorates.

With mass testing launched, Kerala on Wednesday recorded the highest number of Covid cases so far, as 22,414 people tested positive from 1,21,763 samples examined in the past 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state reached 1,35,631.



With the surge at an all-time high, the authorities decided to strictly enforce Covid protocols and starting from Tuesday, night curfew will come into force for the next two weeks.



However, the authorities have decided not to enforce weekend lockdown, which was on the cards.



As a result of the night curfew, vehicle movement will not be allowed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and all shops including malls and movie halls will have to close down by 7.30 p.m.



It was also decided to conduct a scientific study to find out if there has been mutations in the virus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that even when the state is facing a second wave of Covid with a huge surge of cases, it is fully geared to face it with all the required health infrastructure ready while ruling out a complete lockdown as unnecessary.

"Starting April 16 to 20, mass testing took place when 3,32,305 people took the test and the test positivity rate was 17.69 per cent. On Wednesday when 1,21,763 people were tested, 22,414 turned positive. Across the country, things are the same with a huge surge.

"Even while cases here continue to rise, we are fully equipped... when the requirement of oxygen is 74.25 MT, we produce 219.22 MT. Likewise when it comes to the 9,735 ICU beds that are available in the state, today there are 911 that are in use and when it comes to use of ventilators of the 3,726 that are available, only 277 are being used for Covid patients," Vijayan said.

He also pointed out that 2,249 centres are ready for taking Covid patients with a total bed strength of 1,99,256.

"While during the first wave, the strategy was delay the peak, this time it is going to be crush the curve. We have decided to strictly impose the night curfew that is already in place. This Saturday, all the government offices will be given a holiday. It has also been decided to see that only 50 per cent of the government staff on a rotation basis need to report for duty, while the rest can be used for Covid-related work," added Vijayan.

He said that the state government has already promised that vaccine would be given free and it would be done.

"There is a serious shortage of vaccines and we have requested the Centre to ensure adequate supply of vaccines without delay. It's not right for the Centre to demand money for vaccines as the states are reeling under severe financial crisis," he said.

Vijayan also brushed aside criticism for violating Covid protocols as his wife travelled with him in the car.

He also said with the surge continuing, he is going to call an all party meeting to decide on the steps to be taken on the counting day on May 2.