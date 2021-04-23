Lady dentist's murder: Absconding accused found dead in Chottanikkara lodge

Chottanikkara: An absconding accused in the murder of a young lady dentist last year was found hanging in a lodge here in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

V K Mahesh, 41, of Velluthedathu House, at Pavratti Manappadi, in Thrissur had been staying at the lodge for the past two days. The suicide was found out after an employee at the lodge summoned the police after Mahesh's room was found locked for a long while on Thursday.

He was the prime accused in the sensational murder of Dr Sona at her clinic at Kuttanalloor in Thrissur district.

Mahesh went underground after the Supreme Court recently cancelled the bail granted to him by the Kerala High Court.

Sona was the daughter of KS Jose and Sherly of Palakkuzha near Koothattukulam. She was reportedly in a live-in relationship, but the ties frayed. Sona had filed a case against the former at the Olloor Police station after a financial dispute. Mahesh stabbed Sona during a heated argument at her clinic on 29 September, 2020. Sona succumbed to injuries on October 4.

The police from Chottanikara Police Station conducted the inquest at the lodge and transferred Mahesh's body to the Taluk Hospital at Thrippunithura.