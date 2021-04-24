Kasaragod: The Election Commission (EC) has directed a presiding officer to approach a court with his complaint that an MLA had threatened to chop his limb off for preventing a bogus voting attempt during the polling in the local body elections.

Presiding officer Dr K M Sreekumar had complained to the EC that CPM MLA K Kunhiraman had issued the threat when he tried to prevent bogus voting on December 14, 2020.

The alleged incident occurred at a booth set up in the Government Lower Primary at Cherkkappara, Pakkam in Kasaragod, where the MLA has been residing.

Replying that the issue he had raised did not fall under its authority, the EC directed the presiding officer to move the magistrate court. It said the copy of the webcasting video has been under the safe custody of the District Election Officer (DEO), and it cannot be examined without the court's order.

Following the complaint, the district collector and DEO D Sajith Baby had earlier recorded Sreekumar's statement based on an EC directive. When requested for a copy of the webcasting visuals, he was told to approach the commission. The commission clarified that the visuals could be provided only based on a court order.

Sreekumar said he would seek legal advice on the EC directive before deciding on further course of action. Meanwhile, the presiding officer has been facing a probe based on a defamation complaint the MLA had lodged with the chief minister.

Sreekumar is a Professor at the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Pilicode, in Kasaragod district.