After Rs 3.5 crore election fund stolen, party probe team arrives in Thrissur

Thrissur: The team of a national party is in the district after a car carrying the party's election fund of Rs 3.5 crore was stolen. Two leaders of the party have been camping in the district for two days. The team has been summoning several members of the party and seeking details.

The incident happened during the wee hours of April 3, three days before the state Assembly election. An accident was staged at Kodakara, and both the car and the Rs 3.5 crore were stolen. After suspicions were raised that some members of the party had a role over the fund loss, the state leaders intervened.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode native Dharmarajan and driver Shamjeer had approached the Kodakara police, claiming that Rs 25 lakh, meant for a land deal, was stolen. Shamjeer, also a native of Kozhikode, had given the written complaint. The police later found the stolen car near Irinjalakuda. The interiors of the car were found to be damaged.

The vehicle, that came from Karnataka with the cash, was reportedly followed by a gang in two vehicles. The police have also received information that a similar attempt was made to rob the election fund of the same party in the Palakkad district. After an attempt to stage the vehicle accident got exposed, the culprits abandoned the bid fearing they would be caught, according to police sources.