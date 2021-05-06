Cautious Congress opposes knee-jerk measures based on poll debacle

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party is not likely to initiate a hurried corrective action in the wake of the Assembly poll debacle, as the two groups within the party backed a well thought-out revamping process.

The possibility of a change in leadership, however, has not been ruled out. The majority opinion was to take into confidence those who would be dropped from the leadership position before a revamp.

The party felt that the new Assembly would be convened only by the second week of June due to the delay in the swearing-in of the new cabinet. Hence, the party felt that the opposition leader need not be elected immediately.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, meanwhile, was awaiting the decision of the party high command on his future at the top party position. He would abide by any decision by the state units and central leadership.

New faces for top spots?

A section of the leaders have suggested replacing Oommen Chandy, Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan with new faces. Such a move, they felt, would provide new hope in taking the party forward.

Those opposed to the view felt the organization could not go forward without these four leaders. They suggested a change that would be acceptable to the senior leaders also.

Chennithala, meanwhile, was open to step down if the change would be applicable to all. He is awaiting the collective opinion of the Congress and UDF.

Even Chennithala’s opponents have acknowledged his effectiveness as the opposition leader. However, many leaders felt that since his moves were in vain for the past five years, his continuation as the opposition leader would make things easy for the government.

K Sudhakaran, who has also been suggested for the top post, reached the state capital on Wednesday, and held talks with senior leaders. A section of the party workers have suggested making K Muraleedharan the KPCC president. Yet another view was to experiment a young leader, and those supporting the view, named V D Satheesan to lead the party.

Oommen Chandy, meanwhile, remained silent though the names of Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and P T Thomas of the A group have also been doing the rounds. The group meetings here on Wednesday did not discuss the topic.

It has been learned that Chandy and Chennithala were opposing the selection of the opposition leader based on group equations. The prominent view has been supporting a consensus candidate.

A clear picture would likely emerge after the party’s political affairs committee meeting on Friday. A UDF leadership meeting would also be convened soon.

A group leaders meet at Aryadan’s house

A group leaders on Wednesday held a meeting at the residence of senior party man Aryadan Muhammed in Thiruvananthapuram.

The leaders denied reports that a group meeting was held at Muhammed’s house. UDF convenor M M Hassan later said they visited Muhammed since he has been unwell. He added that the Congress political affairs committee would discuss all matters.

Besides Hassan, Oommen Chandy, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Benny Behanan, K Babu, K C Joseph and Thampanoor Ravi visited Muhammed.

Sudhakaran calls for wise decision

Calling for a collective wise decision, Kannur strongman K Sudhakaran said a hurried change of leadership was not necessary in the Congress party. He also urged all to accept the decision of the party high command.