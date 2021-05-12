This Keralite man provides food for 1000 people

Palluruthy: A Keralite man has been doing all he can to provide food for the poor people.

“Have to arrange rice and curry for 1000 people daily. With the Covid situation worsening, those who helped by providing rice and groceries are also in a crisis. Nobody should be left to starve. That's my only prayer. I believe that someone will come forth to help,” says Sehion Preshitha Sangam president M X Judson.

Ever since the pandemic struck last year, Judson has been busy providing food to the poor people, who have been infected with Covid or in quarantine, three times a day. He is also providing food for those living on the streets and those who are reluctant to admit they are starving at their own homes. Judson prepares food for over 1000 people at his home daily. An autorickshaw driver, Judson's only earnings are from his work.

As he has to provide food to a lot of people now, he does not even have time to go out for work. For 25 years, Judson has been feeding those living on the streets.

"But now the number of people not having access to food has increased. Due to the Covid crisis, many are not in a situation to help either. I don’t know what will be the situation in the coming days," Judson said.