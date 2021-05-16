CPM meets LDF partners to chalk out contours of Pinarayi 2.0 cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: A clear picture of the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet is likely to emerge later in the day after a meeting CPM will have with 10 Left Democratic Front (LDF) partners.

The meeting would decide the representation of LDF constituents in the cabinet. An LDF leadership meeting scheduled for Monday will finalise the ministers.

A broad understanding on the ministry has been reached. Accordingly the CPM will have 12 ministers, CPI four, and Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one each.

A final decision on the representation of Kerala Congress (M), Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) Kerala Congress (B), Indian National League (INL), Loktanrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Congress (S) in the cabinet is yet to be taken.

KC(M) has demanded two ministerial posts, but the CPM pointed out that Kerala Congress (Joseph) with six MLAs, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) with five MLAs had only one minister each in the 1996 E K Nayanar-led cabinet.

KC(M) has demanded the post of Chief Whip if it would not get the second cabinet berth.

Chances of LJD getting a ministerial post became remote since it had not merged with JD(S) as suggested.

Ramachandran Kadannappally (Congress-S) might not be accommodated in the cabinet since he had been a minister in the previous two LDF governments.

Under the circumstances, Antony Raju (JKC) and K B Ganesh Kumar (KC-B) might get a call. Both the parties have only one MLA each. The Chief Whip may be from INL.

Parallel meetings to discuss the portfolios, too, would be held simultaneously. The second round of CPM-CPI bilateral talks would also be held on Sunday.

District units mount pressure on CPI

The district units of CPI are mounting pressure for ministerial positions. The CPI will decide its four ministers and Deputy Speaker nominee on Tuesday.

With state working committee member P Prasad from Alappuzha and K Rajan from Thrissur are almost certain to be included in the cabinet, hectic lobbying is on for the remaining two ministerial positions and the post of Deputy Speaker.

Of the 17 CPI MLAs, Chittayam Gopakumar, C K Asha and V Sasi are from scheduled castes. A demand to nominate one of them to the cabinet is under the party’s consideration.

All three MLAs from Kollam are also seeking ministerial positions. J Chinchu Rani has an upper hand since she is a member of the party’s state working committee and national council.

The CPI leadership, however, is under pressure from those backing P S Supal, a third-time MLA and a member of the party’s state council.

A counterargument, citing the party norm against fielding those who had contested three times, is opposing Supal’s nomination to the cabinet. Senior MLA C S Jayalal is also in the race to the cabinet.

The party’s Thiruvananthapuram unit, too, is demanding a cabinet berth, saying CPI has won both the seats it had contested in the district. Deputy Speaker V Sasi and the party’s district committee secretary G R Anil are the successful candidates from Thiruvananthapuram. Since the party is unlikely to consider a second term for Minister E Chandrasekharan, chances of Sasi becoming a minister is also remote.

Senior MLA and state council member E K Vijayan (Nadapuram) is another MLA who is in the list of probable ministers.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran's stand will be crucial.

The state working committee’s will discuss Kanam's suggestions. An online meeting of the state council will finalise the ministers.