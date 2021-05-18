COVID-19: 31,337 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, tally crosses 22L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 31,337 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases to 22,00,706.

As many as 45,926 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 18,46,105.

The active cases touched 3,47,626, the health department said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,34,553 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 23.29 per cent.

With 97 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 6,612.

Of the positive cases, 109 were health workers, while 150 had come from outside the state and 28,921 infected through contact. The source of infection of 2,157 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The government would review the lockdown on May 23. It was likely to ease the restrictions only if the disease transmission rate slowed down to an acceptable level.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 4320 (Contact cases - 4149)

Ernakulam 3517 (3377)

Thiruvananthapuram 3355 (3116)

Kollam 3323 (3309)

Palakkad 3105 (1689)

Kozhikode 2474 (2416)

Alappuzha 2353 (2331)

Thrissur 2312 (2294)

Kottayam 1855 (1726)

Kannur 1374 (1271)

Pathanamthitta 1149 (1114)

Idukki 830 (804)

Kasaragod 739 (714)

Wayanad 631 (611)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 7919

Kollam 1818

Pathanamthitta 270

Alappuzha 1020

Kottayam 3753

Idukki 342

Ernakulam 6336

Thrissur 4898

Palakkad 1433

Malappuram 4460

Kozhikode 4169

Wayanad 1309

Kannur 5349

Kasaragod 2850

Testing and quarantine

A total of 10,10,995 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 9,73,021 are under home or institutional quarantine and 37,974 are in hospitals.

5,225 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,81,49,395 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 856 in the state.