Gold, title deeds, pension books: List of valuables 'orphaned' in COVID-19 wards grows

Kottayam: Gold ornaments to title deeds of properties, hospitals are finding such unclaimed valuable items and documents from COVID-19 wards.

An expensive smart phone of a COVID-19 victim was reported lost in the ward the other day. The relatives of the deceased later found the phone four kilometres away from the hospital.

Hospital authorities are in a fix over the valuables. Bystanders are now allowed for COVID-19 patients. Authorities often find it difficult to find the rightful owner of valuables left behind, especially after the death of a patient.

Patients often have with them gold jewellery, cash, mobile phone, ATM cards, costly wristwatches, ration cards and even pension books. Authorities find it difficult to find the owners, if the patient has to be shifted to ventilator support, or in case of death.

Additionally, the patient's relatives, too, might be under treatment for the infection. The other day, a woman handed over eight gold bangles and a chain to a nurse before she was shifted to the ventilator. Most patients entrust their mobile phones with the hospital staff.

There have also been instances of relatives entering into arguments over who should receive the money or valuables. If the relatives of a deceased patient did not receive the body, others from outside will be conducting the final rites. Clothes used by COVID-19 patients, too, are destroyed. These too often lead to the loss of valuables.

Kottayam Medical College superintendent Dr T K Jayakumar said COVID-19 patients should not keep valuables on their person. They need to bring only toothpaste, a toothbrush, a plate to have food, a tumbler and two pairs of clothes.

Those mobile phones are allowed in the wards, those with serious health conditions should avoid them, Dr Jayakumar said.