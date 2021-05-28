COVID-19 cases projected to drop in 12 districts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The COVID-19 cases in all districts, except in Malappuram and Palakkad, will drop significantly by next week, according to the Kerala government's new projection report.

The R number, that indicates a disease's ability to spread, has dropped below 1 in 12 districts of the state. The R number is estimated to drop in Malappuram (1.00) and Palakkad (0.99) within a week.

The R number in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod district was above 1 last week. But now it has dropped below 1. At the beginning of the month, it was above 2.

Meanwhile, it might take some more days for the number of critically ill patients in the hospitals to decrease. The number of Covid-infected under treatment in Kerala is expected to be less than 2 lakh by next week.