Kerala High Court quashes 80:20 minority scholarship norm

The High Court of Kerala has quashed a state government order allocating the merit-cum-means scholarships for students belonging to minority communities in the 80:20 ratio.

Nullifying the order, the court asked the government to distribute the scholarships equally among students from minority communities, based on the latest census report available with the State Minority Commission.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly quashed three government orders, including the awarding of 80% of scholarships to Muslims, and 20% to Latin Catholics and converted Christians, saying they were legally unsustainable.

The court pointed out that awarding 80% of scholarships to members of Muslim community by denying Christians their due, based on the State’s population ratio, was unconstitutional. The court also said government orders could not bypass the rules of the Minority Commission.

The High Court passed the order based on a petition by Justine Pallivathukkal of Palakkad, who argued that differentiating minorities as Muslims and Christians defied secularism. He requested equal consideration for all minority communities.

Equal consideration must for all

The High Court pointed out that the National and State minority welfare commissions do not have the authority to differentiate the backwardness of minority students. The commissions should accord equal consideration to all minority communities.

According to the 2011 census, minorities form 45.27% of Kerala’s total population. Among the minorities, 58.67% are Muslims, 40.6% Christians and others constitute 0.73%.

The Indian Constitution envisages the right to education without discrimination, the court said. Though Christian minorities had complained of discrimination in distributing scholarships to the government and State Minorities Commission, no action was initiated, the court noted.

Court nullifies three government orders

The court has quashed three government orders, issued between 2008 and 2015. The first order, issued on August 16, 2008, said a minority cell was set up in the State Secretariat based on the recommendations of Paloli Mohammed Kutty committee.

The Paloli committee was formed in connection with the implementation of Sachar Commission report in Kerala.

The 2008 order included the provision for granting annual merit-based 5000 scholarships of Rs 3000, Rs 4000 and Rs 5000 each to women students from Muslim community pursuing professional courses.

The scheme was to be implemented by the Department of Collegiate Education, and a clerical post was to be created under the deputy collector in all 14 districts. The order also said Rs 10 crore would be set aside for minority welfare projects.

The second related order issued on February 22, 2011, extended the scholarship and hostel stipend to Latin Catholics and converted Christians, following the same yardstick applicable for women Muslim students.

The order specified that the scholarship would be granted to only 20% of members of Latin Catholics and converted Christians together.

The May 8, 2015 order was about scholarships to minority community students pursuing Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy (ICWA) and company secretaries’ course.

Under the order, students graduating with 60% marks and hailing from families with an annual income of less than Rs 6 lakh, were eligible for the scholarship. The order also directed to give priority to students from below the poverty line (BPL) families.

The order said Rs 1.80 crore would be distributed as scholarships to students. It also called for reserving 80% of scholarships to Muslim students, and the remaining 20% to members of other minority communities. The order also mandated that 30% of the beneficiaries should be women students.