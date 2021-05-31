Membership in Farmers’ Welfare Fund Board available online from June

Palakkad: An online facility for availing membership in the State Farmers’ Welfare Fund Board will be rolled out next month.

Authorities were expecting 20 lakh farmers to become members in a phased manner. The C-DIT-developed software would soon be tested.

Farmers can apply for membership online or through Akshaya Kendras by remitting a fee of Rs 100 each. An SMS text will intimate the applicant of the registration, besides sending an OTP.

Officials of the department of agriculture and villages will later scrutinize the documents submitted along with the application.

The members can remit more money though they are required to make a monthly contribution of any amount between Rs 100 and Rs Rs 250 each. Those contributing for five years without fail are entitled for a pension of Rs 5,000, on turning 60 years of age.

The government is likely to introduce additional plans in future for those contributing more than Rs 250 a month. The government’s contribution will be a maximum of Rs 250 a person.

The Thrissur-headquartered board will soon have deputy director-headed zonal offices at Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.

The agriculture development policy prepared by a panel headed by K Krishnan Kutty, MLA, during the UDF government, recommended the formation of the Farmers’ Welfare Fund Board. Former agriculture minister V S Sunilkumar implemented the recommendation.

Who are eligible?

Those involved in fisheries, ornamental fish farming, small-scale entrepreneurs producing value-added products, sericulture and farming on leased land are eligible for membership. Those raising quails, rabbits and involved in other farm-related activities can also apply for membership.

The applicants should be farmers aged between 18 and 55, and should hold membership in any other welfare fund boards. They should not own less than five cents and more than 15 acres, and their annual income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh. Those farming on leased land are also entitled for membership.