CK Janu demanded Rs 10 crore from BJP to contest polls, alleges JRP treasurer

Kozhikode: Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) chairperson C K Janu demanded Rs 10 crore from the BJP to contest the Assembly polls as an NDA candidate, JRP treasurer Praseetha Azhikode alleged on Wednesday.

Releasing an audio recording of a purported telephonic conversation she had with BJP state president K Surendran, Praseetha said the BJP leader had given Rs 10 lakh to Janu.

Besides Rs 10 crore, Janu also demanded five Assembly seats and the post of a Union minister for JRP, Praseetha said. The BJP did not concede to the demand, but agreed to give Rs 10 lakh after citing Janu’s financial difficulties.

Praseetha said Rs 10 lakh was handed over to Janu before the commencement of a function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram.

Janu denied the allegations. She had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls as an NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.