Invitation cards mandatory, but no press to print them; confusion over revised lockdown norms

Thiruvananthapuram: Lack of clarity over the guidelines issued for partially easing the guidelines has left many confused. The revised guidelines were issued on Monday.

With the government restricting the maximum number of guests at weddings to 20, several people have stopped printing invitation cards. But the new guidelines warranted the production of invitation cards for direct purchase from textile showrooms, jewellery and footwear shops, allowed to function as part of easing the restrictions.

Those without invitation cards are not permitted to visit such establishments. Though invitation cards have been made mandatory for direct purchase, printing presses are allowed to function during the lockdown, making the production of cards impossible.

Another confusing norm is the temporary ban on shops selling stationery items. The guidelines do not clarify whether shops selling both stationery and grocery items could function. The State has a huge number of shops selling both items.

Though senior officials were contacted for clarity, they provided contradictory responses, adding to the confusion.

Experts have recommended those with co-morbid conditions stay indoors, avoiding public places. Such people have to get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner for getting priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

Two-dose vaccine schedule will continue



New Delhi: Refuting reports that the government was mulling single-dose vaccination instead of two, the Union Ministry of Health said such a question does not arise, and both doses will be administered as per the existing guidelines.



NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul clarified that the present two-dose schedule for administering the same vaccine would continue. He added that India, too, has been experimenting with the possibility of administering different vaccines like several other countries.

Dr Paul offered the clarification following allegations that the government was planning unscientific methods to overcome the shortage of vaccines. Reports had said that the government had been considering single-dose vaccination to cover a wider base.

Currently, two doses of the same vaccine are being administered to inoculate a person against COVID-19.