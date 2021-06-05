17,328 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.16L tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 17,328 new COVID cases and 24,003 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,67,638.

So far, 24,40,642 have been cured of the disease.

A total of 1,16,354 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,04,04,806 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the new cases, 16,140 contracted the virus through contact while 112 came from outside the state and 69 are healthcare workers.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 14.89. The State had earlier informed that lockdown curbs will be lifted once TPR falls below 10.

Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 2468, 1980 and 1899 respectively.

A total of 209 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 9,719.

There are currently 6,69,815 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 6,34,890 are under home or institutional quarantine while 34,925 are in hospitals.

More restrictions came into effect in Kerala on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that additional restrictions are imposed in the state from June 5-9 to curb the spread of the virus.

The new restrictions will see all commercial establishments, which were previously allowed to function from 9am to 7pm, closed.

Only shops selling essential items and outlets dealing with raw materials required for industrial units will be allowed to function.

While a self-affidavit will suffice for local travel, a police pass is mandatory for inter-district travel, the Kerala Police maintained.

Pinarayi said the State has taken steps to thwart a third COVID-19 wave. He also called upon the people to continue maintaining utmost caution and to avoid crowding.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 2468 (contact cases - 2291)

Malappuram 1980 (1904)

Palakkad 1899 (1199)

Kollam 1787 (1777)

Ernakulam 1769 (1736)

Thrissur 1582 (1572)

Kozhikode 1497 (1487)

Alappuzha 1212 (1200)

Kottayam 822 (735)

Kannur 684 (611)

Kasaragod 520 (509)

Pathanamthitta 472 (459)

Idukki 395 (379)

Wayanad 241 (221)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 2236

Kollam 1029

Pathanamthitta 1294

Alappuzha 949

Kottayam 802

Idukki 489

Ernakulam 1778

Thrissur 1537

Palakkad 5108

Malappuram 4951

Kozhikode 1848

Wayanad 405

Kannur 898

Kasaragod 679