Manorama Online wins INMA Award for Best News Website second consecutive time

Dallas (US): Manorama Online has won the Global Media Award for the best news website for the second consecutive year.

Manorama Online topped the Best Product and Tech Innovation category to win the award constituted by the International News Media Association (INMA), an organization with 18,141 members spread across 77 countries.

As many as 644 entries from 212 media houses in 37 countries were in the fray. Awards will be distributed to the 58 winners in 20 different categories.

Manorama Online won the award for its excellence in adapting to the changes during the pandemic and meeting the readers' requirements. The website also won the jury's mention for its excellence in content, variety and quality.

Infographics and videos, which ensured ease of reading, too, helped the website to win the honour.

Manorama Online pipped Austria-based Russmedia's "VOT. AT Story," and the "Growth Hack: Doubling Reach in Home Market With Second Brand in 6 Months" by Germany's Funke Digital to win the award.

Manorama Online, with a monthly readership of 3.6 crore, covers several other topics besides news. Its premium section, providing exclusives and videos, is a novelty.

Besides Malayalam news, it has Onmanorama in English, QKDoc in health vertical, Horizon for students, M4Marry, a matrimonial website in multiple languages.

The website imparts news and other developments to the Malayali diaspora through its various mobile apps. Manorama Online has won 31 international awards for the best news portal, including the World Association of Newspapers award in 2016.