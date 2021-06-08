Malayalam
Woman locked up in Kochi flat, raped, tortured for months; accused on the run

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Martin Joseph Pulikottil
Martin Joseph Pulikottil, who is accused of locking up and torturing a young woman in a Kochi apartment for months. (R) Images of the burn injuries sustained by the young woman.
Kochi: In a shocking incident, a woman was locked up in a Kochi apartment, brutally assaulted and raped by a youth for months. Images of the burn injuries sustained by the young woman, a native of Kannur, have surfaced.

The Ernakulam central police said that the accused, Martin Joseph Pulikottil, absconded after the woman lodged a complaint.

Martin assaulted the woman, sexually and physically, at the flat at Marine Drive in Kochi during the last lockdown period. The woman was locked up in the flat for months and tortured.

Haunted by the episode in Kochi, the woman has sought shelter elsewhere.

(This story is being updated)

