Woman locked up in Kochi flat, raped, tortured for months; accused on the run

Kochi: In a shocking incident, a woman was locked up in a Kochi apartment, brutally assaulted and raped by a youth for months. Images of the burn injuries sustained by the young woman, a native of Kannur, have surfaced.

The Ernakulam central police said that the accused, Martin Joseph Pulikottil, absconded after the woman lodged a complaint.

Martin assaulted the woman, sexually and physically, at the flat at Marine Drive in Kochi during the last lockdown period. The woman was locked up in the flat for months and tortured.

Haunted by the episode in Kochi, the woman has sought shelter elsewhere.

(This story is being updated)