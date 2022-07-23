Malayalam
Thrissur woman tied and raped, husband and friend arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Representational image.
Thrissur: Kunnamkulam police on Saturday arrested a man and his friend for subjecting the former's wife to sexual harassment and torture. The woman, a native of Pazhunnana, was allegedly tied up and raped.

As per the complaint, the husband even captured a picture of the woman being tortured on his phone and tried to publish it on social media.

The survivor is under treatment with grave injuries.

Police have registered a case under Section 375 of the IPC and IT Act.

According to the complainant, the woman was tortured for a year and the accused used to insert beer bottles in her private parts.

