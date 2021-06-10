Kerala's TPR dips to 13.45% after recording 14,424 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 14,424 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday after testing 1,07,250 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate to 13.45 per cent.
There are 1,35,298 cases in the state currently after 17,994 more recover from the infection in the past 24 hours.
The state also confirmed 194 more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the toll to 10,631. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
The state has reported 26,88,590 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 25,42,242 recovered.
Of the new cases, 13,535 had contracted the virus through contact while 109 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 718 is yet to be traced. There are 62 health workers among the new cases.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,030 (contact cases - 1931)
Kollam - 1,605 (1596)
Malappuram - 1,597 (1540)
Ernakulam - 1,596 (1525)
Thrissur - 1,359 (1347)
Palakkad - 1,312 (837)
Kozhikode - 1,008 (999)
Alappuzha - 848 (842)
Kannur - 750 (705)
Idukki - 673 (656)
Kottayam - 580 (547)
Kasaragod - 443 (429)
Pathanamthitta - 429 (415)
Wayanad - 194 (166)
Recoveries:
Malappuram - 3,392
Ernakulam - 2,043
Kollam - 1,858
Palakkad - 1,677
Alappuzha - 1,540
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,481
Kozhikode - 1,303
Thrissur - 1,254
Pathanamthitta - 513
Kannur - 922
Kottayam - 742
Idukki - 575
Kasaragod - 416
Wayanad - 278
Testing and Quarantine
Till Thursday, 2,09,10,418 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.
A total of 5,80,417 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,48,451 are under home or institutional quarantine while XX are in hospital. A total of 2,820 people were admitted in hospitals on the day.
Two regions have been designated as hotspots taking the total number to 891.