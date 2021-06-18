Argument over fish curry leads to death of youth in Palakkad

Palakkad: A bizarre incident of brawl that broke out between drunk youth over fish curry led to the death of a 25-year-old man who smashed a glass pane with his hand, causing excessive bleeding. The incident occurred at Palakkad near a hotel on Thursday night.

A police officer attached to the Casaba Police station said at around 12.30 am, a group of five youth, all heavily drunk, arrived at the hotel.

"While ordering food at the outlet, an argument broke out between them over the fish curry and in a fit of rage, 25-year-old Sreejith slammed his hand on a glass pane of the hotel. Soon he started to bleed and the police also arrived at the scene. He was first taken to one hospital and later to another, but he died due to excessive bleeding," said the police officer.

Incidentally, it was after 50 days that the retail sales of liquor began on Thursday in the state, after it was closed following the lockdown norms.