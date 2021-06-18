Jailed Keralite journalist Siddique Kappan's mother passes away

Malappuram: Jailed Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan's ailing mother Khadeejakutty, 91, died at her residence near Vengara on Friday, his colleagues said.

Kappan had visited his ailing mother in February after the Supreme Court granted him five-day bail.

Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020 while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, home to the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men on September 14.

Her cremation at night by the authorities, allegedly without the parents' consent, had triggered widespread outrage.

The police had said it has arrested four people having alleged links with the PFI (Popular Front of India) in Mathura and identified the arrested as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.

On Tuesday, a Mathura court had dropped proceedings on charges against Kappan and three as the police failed to complete the inquiry against them within the prescribed period of six months.

They were arrested on the apprehension of causing a breach of peace but were later slapped with stringent charges of sedition and violation of anti-terror law UAPA and Information Technology Act.