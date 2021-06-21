Trade unions protest against fuel price hike, stop vehicles

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2021 05:23 PM IST Updated: June 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST

Kochi: Trade unions on Monday organised a protest in Kerala against the Central government over the rising prices of fuel.

Traffic on major roads in the State was affected for 15 minutes due to "halt-the-wheel protest" by the trade unions, police said.

Members of 21 trade unions like CITU, INTUC, UTUC, STU, HMS and AITUC, participated in the protest.

They stopped vehicles and demanded that the Central government take measures to arrest the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Commuters faced a tough time in many busy junctions in the city like Kochi.

The unionists urged the Centre to stop levying additional excise duty and cess.

The union leaders alleged that the excise duty on petrol and diesel was increased several times by the BJP-led government at the Centre paving the way for the price hike.

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout