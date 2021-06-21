Trade unions protest against fuel price hike, stop vehicles

Kochi: Trade unions on Monday organised a protest in Kerala against the Central government over the rising prices of fuel.

Traffic on major roads in the State was affected for 15 minutes due to "halt-the-wheel protest" by the trade unions, police said.

Members of 21 trade unions like CITU, INTUC, UTUC, STU, HMS and AITUC, participated in the protest.

They stopped vehicles and demanded that the Central government take measures to arrest the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Commuters faced a tough time in many busy junctions in the city like Kochi.

The unionists urged the Centre to stop levying additional excise duty and cess.

The union leaders alleged that the excise duty on petrol and diesel was increased several times by the BJP-led government at the Centre paving the way for the price hike.

(With inputs from PTI)