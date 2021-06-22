12,617 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.17L tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 12,617 new COVID cases and 11,730 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,00,437.

So far, 27,16,284 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 11,719 contracted the virus through contact while 60 came from outside the state and 72 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,17,720 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,21,56,947 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.72 per cent.

The average TPR in the state for the last three days is 10.02 per cent.

Thrissur reported the highest TPR in the state - 12.06 per cent - while Kannur reported the lowest - 7.08 per cent.

The TPR is below 10 per cent in seven districts - Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Malappuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 1603, 1525 and 1491 respectively.

A total of 141 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 12,295.

There are currently 4,19,051 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,92,556 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,495 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 1,603

Kollam 1,525

Ernakulam 1,491

Thiruvananthapuram 1,345

Thrissur 1,298

Palakkad 1,204

Kozhikode 817

Alappuzha 740

Kottayam 609

Kannur 580

Pathanamthitta 441

Kasargod 430

Idukki 268

Wayanad 266

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1,212

Kollam 1,032

Pathanamthitta 526

Alappuzha 1,043

Kottayam 716

Idukki 573

Ernakulam 1,021

Thrissur 1,272

Palakkad 1,391

Malappuram 1,016

Kozhikode 992

Wayanad 235

Kannur 322

Kasargod 379