Kerala dowry death: Police apprises deceased woman's family of probe's progress

Kollam: The IGP rank police officer heading the probe into the suspicious death of a woman ayurveda medical student at her husband's house met her family members on Wednesday and apprised them of the progress of the investigation.

"A young woman has lost her life and the matter is very serious. We have collected all the details. We are recording the statements of her friends,neighbours and relatives.

Detailed statements of the doctors will be taken. We are also collecting electronic evidence," South Zone Range IG of Police Harshitha Attalluri told reporters after visiting the family.

She said police have received the post-mortem report and further details would be revealed after recording the statement of the doctor.

Vismaya (24) was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in this south Kerala district on Monday.

Her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, since suspended, was arrested yesterday on a complaint by her parents and brother, alleging that he had tortured and harassed her over dowry.

The Kerala Women's Commission on Tuesday took a case on its own in the incident and directed the Kollam Rural SP to submit a report.

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as also photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold and over one acre land, besides a Rs 10 lakh worth car was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020.

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the father said.

