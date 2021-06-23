Kerala govt grants Rs 20 lakh to kin of woman who died in lift mishap

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday granted Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to the dependents of a woman, who recently succumbed to the critical injuries she suffered when an under-repair elevator collapsed and fell at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sanctioned the relief amount to the kin of 22-year- old Nadeera, hailing from a financially backward family in Pathanapuram, an official statement said here.

She was battling for life at the government medical college hospital here for the last one month following the accident on May 15 and died on June 17.

Tragedy struck Nadeera when she had gone to visit her mother, who was under treatment at the RCC.

Mother of a two-year-old girl child, she had suffered serious injuries to her brain and thigh bone when the lift at the hospital building suddenly collapsed and fell deep down after she stepped on its platform without knowing that it was under repair.

Her family accused the employees, who had left the lift open without any warning of repair, of being responsible for the tragedy, following which the hospital authorities had dismissed an electrical department staffer.

The cabinet meeting also decided to allot an additional Rs three lakh as relief to the husband of Bindhu, a woman who had recently died during childbirth due to medical negligence at a state-run hospital at Chirayinkeezhu, the release said.

He was already granted Rs two lakh aid from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

It was also decided to raise the pension age of the employees under the state Handicapped Persons' Welfare Corporation to 58 years from the present 56, the statement added.