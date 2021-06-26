Man booked for kicking wife, children out of home in Kerala

PTI
Published: June 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST

Malappuram: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly throwing his wife and four kids out of his house at midnight in this north Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

Shameer, a daily wage earner from Chakkalaparambu here, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he had committed the cruel act recently.

Of the four kids, the twin infants are just 21 days old, they said.

The woman and children are presently housed at a state- run shelter home in the district.

"Shameer used to beat up his wife and children after consuming alcohol.

Though he had been sent to a de-addiction center recently, he was reluctant to continue treatment there," a senior police official told PTI.

Eventhough he had the habit of thrashing his wife and children after consuming liquor, the woman was not willing to lodge a formal complaint before, he said.

"Now, she has given a complaint and we recorded her statement based on which a case was registered against the man.

Further action will be taken after the detailed investigation," the officer added.

Case has been registered against him under IPC 498-A (husband or his relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

