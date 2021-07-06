Sailor found dead at Naval base in Kochi

Our Correspondent
Published: July 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST

Kochi: A 19-year-old sailor hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found dead at his duty post in Kochi Naval base, with bullet injury, early on Tuesday.

Defence sources said the deceased has been identified as Tushar Atri, a resident of Aligarh in the northern state.

He was found in a pool of blood by another sailor on security rounds, they said.

Both the Navy and the city police probing into the incident suspect it to be a case of suicide.

A Defence release said the sailor was found dead at his duty post, with bullet injury, apparently discharged from his service rifle.

After being informed by the Naval authorities, the police visited the spot and conducted necessary legal formalities.

According to police, the sailor is suspected to have taken the extreme step between 12 at night and 2 am.

As per the information gathered from his acquaintance in the Naval base the sailor was found tense after receiving information about his mother's illness, the police said.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery for autopsy.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)

