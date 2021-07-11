Malayalam
K Surendran to appear for questioning in Kodakara hawala heist case on Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
K surendran
BJP state president K Surendran said he will cooperate with the investigation.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran will be questioned by the special investigation team probing the Kodakara highway hawala heist case on Wednesday.

Surendran had stayed away from an earlier round of questioning at the Thrissur Police Club on July 6 claiming he had to attend a state-level party meeting in Kasaragod the same day.
Addressing media persons on Sunday, Surendran said he will cooperate with the investigation.

He had been served a notice on July 2 at his house in Kozhikode. Dharmarajan, who had lodged a complaint regarding the robbery that took place on April 3, had reportedly contacted eight BJP leaders, including Surendran, from the crime scene.

The investigators, who checked Dharmarajan's call list said that he had also contacted Surendran's son and BJP general secretary in-charge of the organizational affairs. It is understood that the cyber wing of the police have collaborative evidence.

At least Rs. 3.5 crore that was allegedly intended for BJP's election campaign, was robbed in Kodakara. The probe team had arrested 21 accused in the hawala heist case and recovered Rs 1.25 crore.

