Thrissur: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not accused in the Kodakara heist case, the police said on Friday. None of the BJP leaders have been included in the list of witnesses either.

"This is a case of robbery. We are only investigating this aspect. 24 chargesheets will be filed against the 22 accused in the case," the police said.

The chargesheet however, alleges that BJP leaders were involved at the source of the cash. This aspect can be probed only by the Enforcement Directorate, the police informed.

The police will recommend the transfer of the case to ED.

The police added that the culprits spent Rs2 crores out of the Rs3.5 crores looted. This sum cannot be recovered.

Around 19 BJP leaders including, Kerala unit President K Surendran were interrogated in connection with the case. Surendran had on Wednesday said the summons to him by the police to appear for questioning in the Kodakara hawala money heist case was nothing but a "political drama".

Police are not examining who the accused called or who all called them, instead the agency was investigating whom all the complainant had called."It is a strange way of investigating a case," he said.

A special team of Kerala police is investigating a complaint filed by Shamjeer Samsudheen that on April 7, a gang had stopped his car on the Kodakara flyover in Thrissur district and looted Rs 25 lakh kept in the vehicle when he was on his way to Kochi from Kozhikode.

Though the complaint had said only Rs 25 lakh was stolen, the investigators later found that the actual amount could be about Rs 3.5 crore and it was a 'hawala' transaction.

Police have arrested 22 people in connection with the case.