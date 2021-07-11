Kollam newborn’s death: Mother Reshma's FB friend, quotation gang member Ananthu jailed

Chathannoor, Kollam: The case pertaining to the death of a newborn in Kollam and the subsequent arrest of mother Reshma has turned murkier with a quotation gang member named 'Ananthu' entering the picture.

Reshma, who was arrested for abandoning her baby soon after giving birth, had been reportedly chatting with a youth for four months via Facebook messenger.

The probe team has found that the youth, currently in remand at the district jail, is a member of the quotation gang. Till he was jailed, he chatted with Reshma under the name Bilal.

The police had earlier revealed that two women relatives, Arya and Greeshma, had duped Reshma by posing as Ananthu, a mysterious Facebook lover.

The two women had created a fake account named 'Ananthu' and had regularly chatted with Reshma for 1.5 years. Reshma had later said that she had killed the newborn to live with her lover.

Arya and Greeshma committed suicide fearing they would be exposed.

When the probe team questioned Reshma at the Attakulangara women's prison the other day, they had shown the youth's photo to her. Reshma gave statement that this was her Facebook friend, Bilal. But the police said that his real name is Ananthu Prasad, a native of Varkala.

The fake account created by her relatives Arya and Greeshma was also named 'Ananthu'. Even when she grew close to this fictitious lover Ananthu via Facebook messenger, Reshma was chatting with Ananathu Prasad aka 'Bilal', according to the police.

Reshma was only friends with this person, according to her statement. Ananthu Prasad was arrested just before Reshma was nabbed for abandoning the baby.