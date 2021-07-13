G Sudhakaran to tread cautiously, to give detailed report to CPM probe over Ambalapuzha campaign

Former Minister G Sudhakaran is likely to submit a detailed report to a CPM inquiry commission, which is probing into intra-party claims that he was inert during the campaign phase of the election in the Ambalapuzha legislative assembly constituency.

He is likely to give a detailed response, by including facts and figures. But there is unlikely to be any personal complaint or recriminations against anyone.

Sudhakaran has decided to brace up for the attack of the rival section in the party but by strictly following the organisational norms on discipline, sources close to him stated.

The veteran leader had earlier said that there are 'political criminals' in the party. He has not gone back on that stance either.

Sudhakaran is likely to speak openly to the probe commission, the sources indicated. He is also treading carefully by not making any public responses. Through this stance, he expects to garner support both within and outside the party.

One section in the party believes that there has been an organised effort to sideline Sudhakaran in the party. Those close to him exude confidence that the state leadership will be convinced of his stance, if the allegations are analysed in this context. They are also hopeful that the Alappuzha district leadership will find a solution after examining the facts.

Sudhakaran and his family were hurt by the veiled attack from certain quarters alleging that he was a traitor and that the martyrs would not forgive him. But there is also a feeling that such terms were used by those who have forgotten that Sudhakaran's own brother is a martyr. Also, it was pointed out that no other leader in the state leadership can claim such a legacy.

'Why Alappuzha poll result is not under scanner'

Though the election campaign in Ambalapuzha is under the CPM scanner, some people in the party wants to analyse its performance in the nearby Alappuzha assembly constituency during the recent state polls.

The decline in terms of vote share was more significant in Alappuzha than in Ambalapuzha, according to them. They point out that the LDF vote share dropped by 2.5 per cent in Ambalapuzha this time, while in Alappuzha it was 4.5 per cent. There was also a huge drop in the Aroor constituency too.

Incidentally, the CPM candidates had won from Ambalapuzha, Alappuzha and Aroor seats in the recent polls.