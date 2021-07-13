Pinarayi Vijayan informs Modi of Kerala's vaccine requirement, requests 60 lakh doses this month

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said he was assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the centres support over Kerala's developmental projects.

The CM said Modi showed interest in various transportation projects envisioned in the State.

This is the first time Pinarayi Vijayan is meeting the Prime Minister, in his second term as Kerala's Chief Minister.

Key points from the CM's press conference:

• Addressing the media from New Delhi, the CM said he had a friendly meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The PM has promised support for State's projects.

• PM enquired about the possibility of promoting water transportation considering Kerala's vast coastal area, Vijayan said.

• PM showed keen interest in the Silverline project, the semi high-speed railways project.

• The PM also expressed interest in the inland waterways projects undertaken by the State, Vijayan added.

• Informed the PM about improved testing and quarantine facilities due to which the fatality rate is low (0.47%).

• The need of the hour is vaccinating as many people as possible, hence the PM was apprised of the requirement; 60 lakh doses are need this month. At least 25 lakh doses are required this month for those seeking their second doses.

• So far 44% of those above 18 years have received their first doses. The numbers have to increase to fight Covid.

• The PM was reminded of Kerala's long-standing demand for AIIMS. His response was welcoming.

• The PM lauded the health sector in the State.

• The PM was made aware of the Rs 4,524 crore GST compensation for 2020-21 that is yet to be dispersed.