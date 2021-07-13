Ramiz and Sarith used drugs, picked fight in prison: Jail DGP tells Court

Kochi: In a startling disclosure, the DGP (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh has informed the Economic Offences Court that K T Ramiz and P S Sarith, both COFEPOSA remand prisoners in the gold smuggling case, had used drugs in their cell after 10 pm on July 5.

Sarith stood guard near the cell to keep an eye on the jail officials while Ramiz used drugs, the DGP informed the court. Singh said that Sarith's activities near the cell were seen in the CCTV footage. In a search carried out by officials subsequently, two scissors, beedi and a lighter were recovered from the cell.

Both are currently lodged in the central jail located at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram over the smuggling bid that came to light on June 5, 2020, when nearly 30 kilogram of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore was seized by the Customs from a baggage reportedly addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The DGP apprised the court that the accused were in the habit of picking up fights with the officials frequently. He pointed out that the accused were trying to build pressure on the officials who questioned their illegal activities in jail.

With the objective of pressurising the officials, the accused were also submitting fake complaints before the courts and power centres besides misleading the media.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Court will directly record Sarith's statement on July 19 in connection with his complaint that jail officials had threatened him to name leaders of Congress and BJP in the gold smuggling case. The NIA court that had also taken Sarith's statement on the same complaint, will hear the arguments on July 16. It has he sought jail superintendent's explanation on the complaint.

Initial spat in jail over phone calls

While other prisoners had permission to make phone calls only twice a week, Sarith and Ramiz were allowed to make calls on alternate days.

The accused first picked up a tiff with jail officials demanding the lifting of restrictions clamped on phone calls. When the officials denied permission, the accused approached the court and secured a favourable verdict.

Till then, remand prisoners had permission for making phone calls for Rs 250 every month to three phone numbers that were conveyed in advance to jail authorities. COFEPOSA prisoners were not permitted to make phone calls.

With strict restrictions being enforced on visitors following the spread of the COVID-19, all prisoners including those booked under the COFEPOSA were allowed to make phone calls for Rs 450 every month.

The prisoners were permitted to make phone calls twice a week from a special room under the supervision of a jail official. However, Ramiz and Sarith confronted the officials demanding that more phone calls should be allowed and the staff should not be allowed to hear their phone conversation.

Later they approached the court.

Subsequently, the court allowed seven COFEPOSA prisoners including Ramiz and Sarith to make phone calls on alternate days.

The tiff with prison officials over a controversial parcel happened after the phone call row. As per prison rules nothing can be brought in for prisoners from outside the jail. They are allowed to make purchases worth Rs 1,200 from the jail canteen. The amount for the purchase could be sent through money order. This is the reason why the jail officials intercepted the parcel that came in the name of Ramiz on July 3. The parcel contained two lungis, a towel and cosmetics including shower gel. With Ramiz complaining about missing clothes, the officials handed over the lungis and towel to him.

When the officials said that the remaining products would be sent back, Ramiz got angry and had a tiff with them.

Earlier two scissors, a beedi and lighter that are banned were recovered from Ramiz's cell.

Jail superintendent asked to intervene

With Sarith complaining to the court that he faced threats and intimidation in the jail, the jail DGP directed the Poojapura jail superintendent to ensure such things do not happen in the prison. The DIG (South Zone) was also asked to monitor the developments inside the prison.

IG Ashok Yadav arrives in Kondotty

IG Ashok Yadav arrived in Kondotty to review the progress of the probe into the gold smuggling case reported from the Kozhikode airport recently.

The IG held discussions with district police chief S Sujith Das and DySP K Ashraf who is in charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Customs and police are investigating the cases pertaining to the attempt to smuggle gold via Kozhikode airport on June 21. The main probe is related to the gangs that landed at the Karipur International airport on that day.

So far the police has arrested 18 persons from different districts in connection with the case. Seven vehicles have also been seized.