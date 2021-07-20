Arjun Ayanki's wife admits to his links to smugglers, gangsters

Kochi: The wife of Arjun Ayanki, who is an accused in the recent gold smuggling case reported from the Calicut International Airport and the related looting bid by gangsters, disclosed to the Customs that she was cautioned by friends and a close relative about his criminal links.

The Custom's report also states that Arjun's wife, Amala, confirmed his involvement in gold smuggling. The report was submitted in the court while opposing Arjun's bail plea.

The Customs pointed out that if Arjun who has criminal connections is let out on bail, he will try to sabotage the probe. Arjun has close links with a gang which carries out criminal operations from the Calicut airport located at Karipur.

The Customs report containing statements of Arjun and his wife will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. The court will announce its verdict on Arjun's bail application on Thursday.

The cops are planning to question Arjun in the Sub Jail at Kakkanad. A plea has been filed before the Economic Offences Court in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police which is investigating the Karipur gold smuggling case suspects that certain Customs officials posted at the Calicut International Airport also have links with the criminal activities.

Akash Thillankeri grilled

The Customs on Monday questioned Akash Thillenkeri who is Arjun's buddy in criminal activities and also an accused in the 2018 Shuhaib murder case. He is being questioned on the basis of a witness statement which revealed that Akash is aware of Arjun's criminal activities.

Akash arrived at the Custom Preventive Commissionerate on Monday morning following a notice.