Kerala racket behind kidnapping of gold carriers befriended smugglers on Facebook

Kannur: The members of the gang involved in kidnapping carriers who smuggled in gold came into contact at first on social media, Customs officials said.

Arjun Ayanki and Ajmal, arrested in connection with the smuggling of 2.33 kg gold through Karipur airport, reportedly got acquainted with each other on Facebook.

During interrogation, Ayanki reportedly told the Customs (Preventive) officials that he had met and befriended several agents who arranged carriers on Facebook.

The Customs sleuths have found that a few unofficial social media collectives of the CPM had been the meeting ground of those involved in such illegal activities. It was also found that Ajmal of Panur had introduced Mohammad Shafeeq to the agent in Dubai.

Shafeeq was held with 2.33 kilograms of gold at the Karipur airport on June 21.

Investigation into the case also revealed that Ajmal had close links with Mohammad Shafi, one of the accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. The Customs officials took Ajmal in their custody from Kochi on Monday.

The statements of Ayanki and Ajmal revealed that both the men had been in close contact. Ayanki knew Shafeeq much before the latter’s arrest. Ayanki had introduced Shafeeq to Ajmal, 24, who had been in Dubai for nearly a year.

Ajmal, who had not revealed his real name to other gang members, was known as Mohammad, and he used three Sim cards issued to his mother Sakeena. It was not known if Ajmal had links with Yusuf, a man wanted in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Customs has issued a fresh summons to Ayanki’s wife Amala, asking her to present herself before them on Thursday. The fresh summons was issued following her failure to appear before the sleuths on Monday.