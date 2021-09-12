Customs bust three separate attempts to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.81 cr at Karipur Airport

Kozhikode: The customs on Sunday busted three attempts to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.81 crore through the Karipur Airport.

At least 3.75kg of gold was seized from three individuals hailing from Kasaragod, Malappuram and Mannarkkad.

It is yet to be known if the trio was part of a gang as they had departed from three separate locations.

The Kasaragod native was found in possession of 912 grams of gold that was concealed inside a piece of electrical equipment used for making pancakes.

Another person had tried to smuggle gold inside the motor of a mixer grinder from Jeddah while a third person was held for transporting liquefied gold illegally.

