Kachani-native arrested for threatening Minister K Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment police on Wednesday arrested Kachani-native Ajith for allegedly making a threat call to the office telephone of K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes.

The Minister had revealed the incident while inaugurating an e-office facility at the Directorate of Scheduled Castes Development the other day. The threat call was reportedly in connection with the ongoing probe into misappropriation of funds that were provided by the Centre for SC welfare.

BJP state president K Surendran had recently claimed at a press conference that a DYFI state committee member was involved in the alleged scandal. He had said that several top CPM leaders were aware of the incident.

Minister Radhakrishnan, meanwhile, said that strict action will be taken against the officials involved in misappropriation of funds meant for SC/ST people.