Thiruvananthapuram: State BJP president K Surendran has levelled corruption charges against a DYFI state committee member in connection with the Centre's fund for the development of the scheduled castes.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Surendran alleged that the scandal took place with the knowledge of top CPM state leaders, including former SC/ST Minister AK Balan and the incumbent state secretary A Vijayaraghavan.

Surendran revealed the name of the DYFI member as Prathin Krishna of Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that lakhs of rupees meant for SC development were also transferred from a treasury account to the accounts of Prathin's father Parthasarathy Krishna and mother Ushakumari S.

Surendran said that the corruption was done using a SC promoter as cover. "Lakhs of rupees from the fund have flown into the accounts of various other CPM members since 2016," said Surendran, who claimed that it was only the tip of an iceberg.

Besides, Vijayaraghavan and Balan, the scandal was also known to a host of other CPM leaders including Kadakampally Surendran, VK Madhu, Jayan Babu and SS Rajalal, the BJP leader has claimed.

Surendran has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and called for immediate action. He said the BJP will launch agitations in connection with the alleged scandal.