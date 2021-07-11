Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

DYFI state committee member looted from SC fund, alleges K Surendran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2021 12:30 PM IST Updated: July 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
K Surendran
K Surendran has alleged that top CPM leaders in the state turned a blind eye toward the corruption
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: State BJP president K Surendran has levelled corruption charges against a DYFI state committee member in connection with the Centre's fund for the development of the scheduled castes.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Surendran alleged that the scandal took place with the knowledge of top CPM state leaders, including former SC/ST Minister AK Balan and the incumbent state secretary A Vijayaraghavan.

Surendran revealed the name of the DYFI member as Prathin Krishna of Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that lakhs of rupees meant for SC development were also transferred from a treasury account to the accounts of Prathin's father Parthasarathy Krishna and mother Ushakumari S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Surendran said that the corruption was done using a SC promoter as cover. "Lakhs of rupees from the fund have flown into the accounts of various other CPM members since 2016," said Surendran, who claimed that it was only the tip of an iceberg.

Besides, Vijayaraghavan and Balan, the scandal was also known to a host of other CPM leaders including Kadakampally Surendran, VK Madhu, Jayan Babu and SS Rajalal, the BJP leader has claimed.

Surendran has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and called for immediate action. He said the BJP will launch agitations in connection with the alleged scandal.

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.