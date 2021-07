Kochi: Film and serial actress Baby Surendran, who went by the name Prasanna, has passed away. She was 63 years old.

She was being treated at a private hospital here for a heart ailment these past days. Her health had deteriorated after surgery the other day and she passed away Tuesday night.



The actress had donned roles in movies that include Thacholi Varghese Chekavar, Punjabi House, and Vaadhyar. Her last film was Thimiram.