Two more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala, 30 cases reported so far

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Thiruvananthapuram taking the total reported cases of the infection to 30, of which 10 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, one is a native of Anayara, where a cluster of the disease had been identified within a three kilometre radius. The other infected person is from Nedungad.

The infection was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the state revenue and health ministers was held on dealing with the Zika virus.

In the meeting, state Revenue Minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George decided to work together, along with the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

They said that besides Zika, cases of dengue too were being reported from various districts and therefore, both have to be dealt with and it can only be done if all three departments work together.

In order to ensure that the medical infrastructure, which is already dealing with a large number of COVID cases is not further overburdened, it was decided in the meeting to formulate a district-wise action plan as soon as possible to prevent further spread of Zika and dengue.

It was also decided in the meeting to strengthen prevention activities, like eradicating mosquito breeding grounds and fogging, and spread awareness among people about not allowing water to stagnate in plastic bottles or shells indoors.

Awareness activities would be strengthened through voluntary organisations, schools and 'Kudumbasree'.

(with inputs from PTI)