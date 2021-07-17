From 'auto bar' to black tea cocktail; illegal liquor racket busted in Kalamassery

Kochi: The Kalamassery Police on Saturday nabbed four persons, including guest workers, who had adopted innovative methods to selling liquor amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions.

According to the police, the culprits had been doing brisk business, especially during dry days, by selling liquor – from inside an auto-rickshaw and also by using guest workers as a cover.

The illegal activity was busted after residents complained.

The main accused, according to the police, is Pallilamkara-native Pyarilal, 49. The cops have informed that he was involved in the activity with the help of guest workers for over two years. When arrested, the accused had at least 50 liquor bottles in possession.

Pyarilal and team used to sell a pint of liquor for Rs 900 and a full bottle for Rs. 2,000 during the lockdown period and their business had reportedly continued unabated even after the restrictions were eased, the police said.

It is understood that the accused used to hire guest workers to purchase liquor from BEVCO (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) outlets and store the goods at their lodgings. According to the police, Pyarilal would direct his customers to these lodgings after collecting the money. The cops have claimed that he sold liquor worth Rs 1 lakh on July 1.

Liquor on wheels aka 'auto bar'

While the dealings through his workers fetched him a steady profit, the police have claimed that Pyarilal's major activity was running an 'auto bar'. It is alleged that his friend Benny's auto-rickshaw was used for the purpose.

Customers would ride along and be served their drinks along with snacks.

It is alleged that the same auto was also used to smuggle liquor bought from BEVCO outlets to the workers' lodgings.

When a police team tracked him down, Pyarilal reportedly tried to flee and in the attempt ran the auto into a crowd. Though no one was hurt, the police have reportedly booked Benny for the offense of drunk driving as well.

Black tea cocktail?

The Kalamassery police have also registered a case in connection with the selling of liquor in the guise of black tea from a wayside eatery (thattukada).

Those running the eatery that was functioning in front of St George Orthodox Church at Kalamassery had allegedly used black tea as a cover to serving liquor for those aware of the shady business. The residents had tipped off the police about the activity.